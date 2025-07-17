Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


President Ilham Aliyev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Visit Heydar Aliyev And Garabagh Exhibition At Creativity Center In Shusha


2025-07-17 06:07:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the "Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh" exhibition at the Creativity Center in Shusha, which is being restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

Search