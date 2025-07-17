403
Former CEO states Hypersonic version of BrahMos on cards
(MENAFN) Russia and India are considering the joint development of a hypersonic version of the BrahMos cruise missile, former BrahMos Aerospace CEO Atul Rane revealed in an exclusive interview with RT on Wednesday.
Speaking from Moscow, Rane noted that multiple BrahMos variants already exist and have been continuously upgraded by both nations. “The technological groundwork is being laid by both Russian and Indian teams. Once all the components are in place, a hypersonic BrahMos will eventually emerge,” Rane stated.
The BrahMos missile is produced by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), which holds a 50.5% share, and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, which owns 49.5%. The venture’s name derives from India’s Brahmaputra and Russia’s Moskva rivers.
On Sunday, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the “exceptional role” BrahMos missiles played during ‘Operation Sindoor,’ a military confrontation with Pakistan in May, calling their performance “miraculous.”
Rane told RT that while the Indian government has not officially confirmed the specific weapons used during the operation, analysis strongly indicates that BrahMos missiles were deployed. He suggested their use was instrumental in halting the escalation of the conflict.
Defense Minister Singh also revealed that up to 15 countries have expressed interest in purchasing BrahMos missiles. Rane commented that “everyone is interested in BrahMos,” but clarified that exports are only allowed to nations deemed ‘friendly’ by both Russia and India, as per their inter-governmental agreement. Southeast Asia remains a priority market for future sales.
Additionally, Rane confirmed that the Indo-Russian venture is working on a smaller, aircraft-compatible version of the missile, known as the “BrahMos Next Generation.”
