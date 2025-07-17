Fixing Of Coupon - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 17 July 2025
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 21 July 2025
Effective from 21 July 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 21 July 2025 to 20 October 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030509559, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 21 July 2025: 3.4640% pa
