Lithuanian Minister Visits Denmark To Boost EU Industrial And Green Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Lithuania's Minister of the Economy and Innovation, Lukas Savickas, is on an official visit to Copenhagen to participate in the informal meeting of EU Ministers for the Internal Market and Industry (COMPET), Trend reports.

During the visit, Minister Savickas will also hold bilateral meetings with Danish business and political leaders to deepen economic ties.

“Lithuania and Denmark share a long-standing partnership, strengthened by cooperation in green energy and innovation. This visit is not only a chance to continue existing projects but also to explore new investment opportunities critical to our economy and Europe's competitiveness,” said Minister Savickas.

During his visit, the minister will meet with representatives of European Energy, a leading Danish renewable energy company, to discuss the company's projects in Lithuania, national commitments to the green agenda, and plans for expanding methanol production.

Savickas will also visit the prestigious Niels Bohr Institute to meet with Denmark's top quantum research leaders, learn about cutting-edge scientific developments, and tour the historic office of Niels Bohr himself.

On July 18, Minister Savickas will take part in COMPET Council working sessions focused on entrepreneurship and industrial transformation across the EU. Plenary discussions will address ways to boost European competitiveness and strengthen clean energy industries.

Bilateral meetings with representatives from Germany and Poland are also scheduled, with a focus on cooperation in public procurement.

In 2024, bilateral trade in goods between Lithuania and Denmark reached 1.54 billion euros. In the first five months of 2025 alone, trade totaled 646.3 million euros.