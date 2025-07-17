Turkmenistan's First Ambassador To New Zealand Presents Credentials In Wellington

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan officially expanded its diplomatic presence in the Pacific region with the accreditation of its first-ever ambassador to New Zealand, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Governor-General.

At a solemn ceremony held at Government House in Wellington, Atadurdy Bayramov presented his credentials to Governor-General of New Zealand Cindy Kiro. Bayramov will serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to New Zealand concurrently with his posting in Tokyo, Japan.

The appointment, formalized by a decree of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on April 27, 2025, marks a key step in Turkmenistan's efforts to strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties in the Asia-Pacific.

The credentialing ceremony included traditional Maori elements, such as the hongi greeting, underscoring New Zealand's respect for indigenous culture and its integration into official diplomatic protocol. Bayramov joined representatives from several other newly accredited countries, including the Solomon Islands, Poland, Türkiye, and the Maldives.