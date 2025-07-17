Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan's First Ambassador To New Zealand Presents Credentials In Wellington

Turkmenistan's First Ambassador To New Zealand Presents Credentials In Wellington


2025-07-17 05:07:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 17. Turkmenistan officially expanded its diplomatic presence in the Pacific region with the accreditation of its first-ever ambassador to New Zealand, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Governor-General.

At a solemn ceremony held at Government House in Wellington, Atadurdy Bayramov presented his credentials to Governor-General of New Zealand Cindy Kiro. Bayramov will serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to New Zealand concurrently with his posting in Tokyo, Japan.

The appointment, formalized by a decree of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on April 27, 2025, marks a key step in Turkmenistan's efforts to strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties in the Asia-Pacific.

The credentialing ceremony included traditional Maori elements, such as the hongi greeting, underscoring New Zealand's respect for indigenous culture and its integration into official diplomatic protocol. Bayramov joined representatives from several other newly accredited countries, including the Solomon Islands, Poland, Türkiye, and the Maldives.

MENAFN17072025000187011040ID1109812835

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search