Enemy Attacks Kherson And Two Settlements In Region, Wounded Reported
“In the morning, the Russian army attacked Dudchany in the Mylivsk community with UAVs . A residential building was hit, damaging the roof and facade, as well as breaking windows and doors,” the regional administration said in a statement.
It is noted that no information about casualties has been received.
In addition, according to the RMA , in the morning, the invaders fired artillery at Bilozerka. A 36-year-old man who was in the yard of the house was hit. He suffered an explosive injury, concussion, brain concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his arm. The victim was hospitalized.Read also: Russian troops ramp up assaults on Dnipro delta islands in Kherson region
At around 6:20 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked a man in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. As a result of the attack, the 53-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg, forearm, and neck. The victim is in the hospital, and doctors assess his condition as mild.
As reported by Ukrinform, three people were wounded in the Kherson region during the day as a result of Russian aggression.
