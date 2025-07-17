Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Struck Cherkasy Region With Uavs, Hitting Infrastructure Facility

2025-07-17 05:07:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, according to Ukrinform.

“In the morning, the enemy struck the Kaniv community, sending UAVs there. An infrastructure facility was hit,” the post says.

Read also: Massive drone strike hits Shostka district in Sumy region

It is noted that the necessary services are working. Information about the victims is being clarified.

As reported, eight houses and power lines were damaged in Cherkasy region as a result of Russian shelling on the night of July 12.

