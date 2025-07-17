Russians Struck Cherkasy Region With Uavs, Hitting Infrastructure Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, according to Ukrinform.

“In the morning, the enemy struck the Kaniv community, sending UAVs there. An infrastructure facility was hit,” the post says.

It is noted that the necessary services are working. Information about the victims is being clarified.

As reported, eight houses and power lines were damaged in Cherkasy region as a result of Russian shelling on the night of July 12.