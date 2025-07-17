Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chairman Of Halk Maslahaty Of Turkmenistan Arrives In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

2025-07-17 05:07:23
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qurbanqulu Berdimuhammedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, arrived in the Fuzuli district on July 17, Azernews reports.

