Joseph Spine Institute Celebrates All Four Physicians Named 2025 Tampa Magazine Top Docs
Dr. Ron Chatterjee, a board-certified interventional spine and sports medicine physician, was recognized for his expertise in non-surgical spine care and cutting-edge regenerative therapies. He also serves on the NFL-NFLPA Joint Pain Management Committee , shaping the future of athlete care.
Dr. Thuy Nguyen, DO, FACOS, was honored in the field of Neurology for his precision in diagnosing and treating complex neurological and spinal conditions. A Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, Dr. Nguyen is known for his holistic, patient-centered approach to spine health.
Dr. Sean Kelly, dual fellowship-trained in both adult and pediatric spine surgery, was named a Top Doc for his skill in treating complex spinal disorders with minimally invasive techniques and personalized care.
"This recognition is a reflection of the extraordinary team we've built," said Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr. . "Each physician brings unique strengths and a shared dedication to delivering the highest standard of spine care for our community."
Joseph Spine Institute continues to set the standard for comprehensive spine care in the Tampa Bay area, with multiple locations and a multidisciplinary approach that ensures every patient receives exceptional, tailored treatment.
Media Contact:
Rebecca Carter
Director of Marketing
Joseph Spine Institute
[email protected]
(813) 333-1186
SOURCE Joseph Spine Institute
Legal Disclaimer:
