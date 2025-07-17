Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Joseph Spine Institute Celebrates All Four Physicians Named 2025 Tampa Magazine Top Docs


2025-07-17 05:01:13

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr., founder of Joseph Spine Institute and team spine surgeon for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has now received the Top Doc title five times. In 2024, he was also named one of America's Top 150 Spine Doctors by Newsweek, solidifying his status as a national leader in minimally invasive and complex spine surgery.

Dr. Ron Chatterjee, a board-certified interventional spine and sports medicine physician, was recognized for his expertise in non-surgical spine care and cutting-edge regenerative therapies. He also serves on the NFL-NFLPA Joint Pain Management Committee , shaping the future of athlete care.

Dr. Thuy Nguyen, DO, FACOS, was honored in the field of Neurology for his precision in diagnosing and treating complex neurological and spinal conditions. A Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, Dr. Nguyen is known for his holistic, patient-centered approach to spine health.

Dr. Sean Kelly, dual fellowship-trained in both adult and pediatric spine surgery, was named a Top Doc for his skill in treating complex spinal disorders with minimally invasive techniques and personalized care.

"This recognition is a reflection of the extraordinary team we've built," said Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr. . "Each physician brings unique strengths and a shared dedication to delivering the highest standard of spine care for our community."

Joseph Spine Institute continues to set the standard for comprehensive spine care in the Tampa Bay area, with multiple locations and a multidisciplinary approach that ensures every patient receives exceptional, tailored treatment.

Media Contact:
Rebecca Carter
Director of Marketing
Joseph Spine Institute
[email protected]
(813) 333-1186

SOURCE Joseph Spine Institute

MENAFN17072025003732001241ID1109812724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search