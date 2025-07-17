Yinson Production's Titus De Greeff Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 To Discuss Innovative Floating Production Storage And Offloading (FPSO) Solutions

Titus de Greeff, Head of Corporate Finance for Western Hemisphere at Yinson Production, has confirmed his participation as a speaker at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. His participation comes as Yinson Production scales up its low-carbon energy solutions and deepens its footprint across Africa's offshore oil and gas sector through innovation, strategic investments and clean technology integration.

As Yinson Production continues to expand its footprint across the continent, the company recently made a strategic stopover in Namibia, engaging with regional stakeholders and presenting its sustainability-focused offshore energy solutions. As Namibia rapidly rises as a frontier market for hydrocarbons, Yinson Production's presence underscores its intent to support responsible development through FPSO systems equipped with carbon-reducing technologies.

Yinson Production's pioneering efforts are further exemplified by the FPSO Agogo, which will operate offshore Angola has part of the Agogo Integrated West Hub development. The vessel incorporates a suite of low-carbon technologies including a close flare system, hydrocarbon blanketing, combined cycle systems, automated process controls and all-electric drives. These innovations are expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions from FPSO operations and support Yinson Production's target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. The Agogo project will develop two deepwater discoveries – Agogo and Ndungu – in Block 15/06, located approximately 20km west of the operational FPSO N'Goma. This development positions Yinson Productions at the center of Angola's next wave of deepwater growth while reinforcing the company's commitment to cleaner offshore production.

Recognizing the importance of carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the global energy transition, Yinson Production has also expanded its decarbonization portfolio through key investments. In 2024, the company acquired Norway-based CCS business Stella Maris and made a strategic investment in Ionada, a technology firm specializing in compact carbon capture systems. These moves reflect Yinson Production's intent to integrate CCS into its FPSO operations and further reduce the environmental footprint of offshore energy projects.

“Yinson Production is redefining what sustainable offshore development looks like, combining cutting-edge FPSO innovation with bold carbon reduction strategies. As Africa advances oil and gas developments – from onshore to shallow water to deepwater – solutions introduced by Yinson Productions will support successful project development,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

De Greeff's participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 is set to highlight the company's role as a trailblazer in low-carbon energy, its support for Africa's energy security and its contributions to sustainable oil and gas production.

About AEW:

Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.