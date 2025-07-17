Minor Girl Dies In Rain-Related Incident In Madhya Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, July 17 (IANS) A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after a wall of an under-construction building fell on her in the Pithampur area in Indore, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sakshi Thakur.

Shashi's father also suffered a head injury in the incident and is admitted to a hospital.

When the man-daughter duo was asleep, the under-construction wall adjacent to their home collapsed due to heavy rain.

A huge chunk of concrete fell on her chest when Shashi was sleeping, causing her immediate death.

The tragic incident occurred in Tarpur village in the Pithampur area on Wednesday evening.

Shashi's mother Durga Thakur told police that her daughter was sleeping, and her husband, who had returned from work, was also lying down for rest.

Durga said that she was preparing a meal at the time of the incident.

Hearing a scream, some neighbours rescued Shashi's father and rushed him to the hospital.

"The body of the minor girl has been handed over to her mother after the post-mortem examination on Wednesday. Further investigation is underway," the police official said.

Notably, moderate to heavy rain has been continuing since Wednesday afternoon in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Morena, Rewa, Sidhi and Satna.

Moderate to heavy rain is predicted in more than 14 districts for Thursday, including Bhopal, Gwalior-Chambal, Rewa and Sagar divisions.

In Bhopal, light rain started early on Thursday, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging on the city's roads.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sidhi district recorded 3.1 inches of rainfall, the highest in the last 24 hours.

Other districts where heavy rainfall was recorded include Rewa, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Morena, Satna, Umaria and Narmadapuram.

Hours-long rainfall has led to a flood-like situation in Mauganj and Rewa districts, prompting the district administration to issue an advisory to ensure the safety of school children.

Dindori administration has declared a holiday in all schools on Thursday due to heavy rain.

Most of the rivers in the Gwalior-Chambal, Vindhya, and Mahakaushal regions have witnessed a significant increase in water flow due to heavy rain.