Israel assaults Damascus
(MENAFN) Israel launched airstrikes on Wednesday targeting Syria’s military headquarters and areas near the presidential palace in Damascus, following warnings from West Jerusalem of “painful blows” in retaliation for Syrian military actions against the Druze minority. The attacks were broadcast live on Iran’s ISNA television network.
Recent days have seen intense fighting in the city of Sweida between Syrian security forces, Bedouin militias, and Druze fighters. In response to these clashes, the Israeli military carried out air raids on southern Syria, including the Druze-majority city of Sweida, where a fragile ceasefire quickly collapsed amid ongoing violence.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed striking “the entrance to the Syrian regime’s military headquarters in Damascus,” claiming it was used to coordinate operations in the As-Suwayda region. Syrian security sources told Reuters that at least two drone strikes hit the headquarters, forcing senior officials to take shelter in a basement. Syrian state media reported two civilians injured, though officials have not confirmed casualties.
Since late last year, militant factions, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have gained ground in Damascus, prompting Israel to seize control of buffer zones near the Golan Heights and launch airstrikes. These groups have reportedly targeted minority populations such as the Alawites, Christians, and Druze in a wave of violence.
Israel justified its latest strikes as necessary to defend the Druze community, especially after Druze religious leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri accused government forces of violating the ceasefire and urged resistance against what he described as a barbaric assault.
