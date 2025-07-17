403
Türkiye Condemns Israel’s Assaults on Syria
(MENAFN) The Turkish parliament passed a resolution late Wednesday, strongly denouncing Israel's recent military actions in Syria.
The motion, introduced by the parliament speaker, emphasized Turkey’s firm condemnation of Israel's "vile attacks on Syria," particularly those that targeted the Syrian capital, Damascus.
The resolution also reaffirmed Turkey's continued support for the Syrian people amidst the ongoing conflict.
On Wednesday, Israel carried out airstrikes on Damascus, specifically hitting the Defense Ministry and areas close to the presidential palace.
These strikes marked a continuation of Israel's military operations, which had previously resumed in Syria's southern Suwayda province.
Israel warned that these attacks would persist unless Syrian forces withdrew from the region.
The Syrian military had deployed troops to the area in an effort to restore stability following violent clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 individuals.
According to the Israeli army, these operations are aimed at protecting the Druze minority in the region.
The resolution, which also appeared in the Official Gazette, highlights Turkey's growing concern over what it perceives as Israel's disregard for international law in its actions within Syria.
