Global Chatgpt Outage Disrupts Users In India And UAE

OpenAI confirmed early on Wednesday that ChatGPT, along with its associated services Sora and the GPT API, was disrupted worldwide. Users in India and the UAE reported difficulties starting from around 5 am local time, experiencing error messages like“unable to load projects” and delays in loading chat history. Outage tracker Downdetector indicated that approximately 82–88 per cent of users encountered service interruptions.

OpenAI's status page noted“elevated error rates on ChatGPT record mode, Sora and Codex,” and the company confirmed its engineers were actively working on mitigation measures. The widespread impact began just after 6:10 am IST, affecting users across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Users faced blank interfaces, verification loops, and failure to load previous conversations. Some were unable even to initiate new sessions. OpenAI offered guidance to users striving to navigate the disruption, but withheld a timeline or root cause.

The company did not identify a specific trigger, but Downdetector data shows this marks the second significant outage this month - the first occurred on 10 June and a major one emerged earlier this month. This recurring instability has raised concerns about OpenAI's infrastructure resilience, especially as AI tools become integral to education, business, coding and creative processes.

In the UAE and India, users began logging issues around 5 am. Chat histories failed to load and sessions stalled, exacerbating frustrations among professional and casual users alike. According to Downdetector, 82 per cent of reports were tied to ChatGPT access issues, 12 per cent to website availability, and 6 per cent to mobile app failures.

On social media platforms like X, users shared screenshots and vented frustrations. Common complaints included error loops and service unavailability, sparking concerns within developer and content-creator communities that rely on OpenAI's tools in real time.

OpenAI subsequently issued a statement confirming that services had been fully restored by about 7 am local time in affected regions, and reassured users that full functionality was reinstated. However, the company offered little explanation regarding the failure's origins.

Analysts note that as AI systems like ChatGPT become embedded in daily workflows-from drafting documents to coding support-even brief outages can have outsize repercussions. The frequency of these outages this month has drawn scrutiny, prompting calls for OpenAI to bolster system capacity and redundancy.

Enterprise clients dependent on GPT-powered tools for generating content, automating customer support responses, or powering educational platforms may face operational setbacks. In response, OpenAI told users it is implementing mitigation strategies to prevent repeats of such disruptions.

Market watchers will track whether these outages trigger enterprise clients to reassess vendor risk, potentially exploring multi‐vendor AI strategies or hosting localised AI solutions with stronger reliability guarantees.

Despite the disruption, by mid-morning on Wednesday ChatGPT and affiliated services were reported as fully operational. Yet, as AI becomes a mission‐critical component of digital ecosystems, the pressure to ensure consistent performance has surged dramatically.

