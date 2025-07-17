Martyrs And Injuries In Ongoing Israeli Bombardment Of Gaza Strip

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured early Thursday as Israeli forces carried out airstrikes across several areas in the Gaza Strip.

A PNN correspondent reported that a man, his wife, and their five children were killed when Israeli warplanes targeted their home in Jabalia al-Balad, in northern Gaza.

In Gaza City's al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, four people were killed and others wounded when an Israeli strike hit an apartment belonging to the Abu Ouda family near the Imam al-Shafi'i School. Another civilian was killed and several others injured in a separate airstrike on an apartment belonging to the Ajjour family in western Gaza.

In al-Nuseirat refugee camp, four Palestinians were killed and others injured by Israeli shelling that targeted a group of civilians near Abu Ouda's press on Salah al-Din Street east of the camp. Another four were killed and several wounded when Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced people inside Abu Helou School in al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza. One more Palestinian was killed and others wounded in an Israeli attack targeting a gathering near the Bahloul station in Gaza City's al-Nasr neighbourhood.

In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, several civilians were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Baraka area south of the city.

The Israeli army also demolished residential buildings in the northwestern part of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

The death toll in Gaza has now reached 58,573, with 139,607 others wounded, since the beginning of the Israeli assault on October 7, 2023