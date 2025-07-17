Registration Of The Increase Of The Share Capital Of Hepsor AS In The Commercial Register
The increase of the Company's share capital was registered in the Commercial Register on 17 July 2025. The new amount of the registered share capital of the Company is 3,912,522 euro, which is divided into 3,912,522 shares with the nominal value of 1 euro.
As at the date of this announcement, the Company will submit an application for the admission to trading of the new shares in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Henri Laks
Member of the Management Board
Tel: +372 5693 9114
E-mail: ...
Hepsor AS ( ) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. In fourteen years of operation, we have created 2 076 homes and nearly 36 300 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor is the first developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that will make the buildings it builds more energy efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company has a portfolio of 25 development projects with a total area of 172 800 m2.
