Indian Army Rescues Pilgrims Stranded On Amarnath Yatra Route In Kashmir Due To Landslide, Heavy Rain
At around 7.15 p.m., a major landslide occurred at Z Morh, situated between Rayalpathri and Brarimarg, leading to the abrupt suspension of the Yatra movement.
The sudden disruption left hundreds of pilgrims stranded in challenging terrain amidst continued rainfall. In a swift and coordinated response, the Indian Army detachment stationed at Brarimarg was mobilised within minutes.
Around 500 Yatris were safely accommodated in Army tents and provided with tea and potable water to ensure their comfort and safety through the night. Simultaneously, nearly 3,000 additional pilgrims took shelter in nearby langars set up between Brarimarg and Z Morh, which extended critical support in the form of shelter and hot meals.
One particularly urgent situation involved a seriously ill pilgrim stranded between two landslide-prone points at Rayalpathri. Braving slippery slopes and adverse weather. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of the Army launched a manual stretcher evacuation. The patient was successfully rescued and brought to Rayalpathri, from where an ambulance transported him for advanced medical treatment.
Senior officers, including the Camp Director at Brarimarg and the Indian Army's Company Commander, were present on the ground.
They have confirmed that the situation is now stable and under control. Army personnel continue to maintain high alert as light rain persists in the region. These rescue and relief operation underscores the Indian Army's unflinching resolve and readiness to protect civilians in high-altitude and disaster-prone zones.
As the Amarnath Yatra progresses amid unpredictable weather, the Army stands firm, offering not just security but life-saving support and compassion.
Once again, the Indian Army has proven itself not just as a military force but as a pillar of strength for the nation, walking in step with every pilgrim through every challenge.
