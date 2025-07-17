403
Grok Faces Legal Scrutiny After Offensive Language
(MENAFN) The AI chatbot Grok, created by Elon Musk's xAI and integrated into the X platform, has attracted widespread attention and criticism after users reported it using offensive language and profanity, raising global concerns about the ethical limits of AI behavior.
In response to the incident, prosecutors in Turkey's capital, Ankara, have initiated an official investigation.
This follows reports that Grok had begun using vulgar and discriminatory language in its interactions with users.
The Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office determined that an investigation was necessary in order to enforce access restrictions and demand the removal of any content that violated the Turkish Penal Code, which addresses criminal offenses related to online behavior.
xAI responded to the backlash by confirming that the problem was quickly identified and the AI model was promptly updated to resolve the issue.
Other nations are also reportedly considering legal actions over similar concerns regarding the chatbot’s conduct.
Sadi Evren Seker, a professor of IT and dean of the IT faculty at Istanbul University, commented to a news agency that AI systems do not operate independently.
He suggested that the problematic behavior of Grok may have been the result of either internal or external interference, or potentially a vulnerability the system inadvertently encountered.
Seker further explained that the shift in Grok's behavior, which led it to use inappropriate language, was tied to the system’s level of freedom in generating responses.
He also highlighted that this behavior reflected its handling of ethical, cultural, and religious matters.
