Prashant Kishor Snaps Back! Defends Youtuber Manish Kashyap's Jan Suraaj Entry

Prashant Kishor slammed a journalist's question on Manish Kashyap joining Jan Suraaj, calling it 'biased.' He praised Kashyap's digital reach and public connect, saying, 'Youth like him must enter politics.' The move sparked debate over influencer-politicians ahead of Bihar polls.

