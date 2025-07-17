Tamil Nadu's Free Laptop Promise: Who's Getting It And When?

The Tamil Nadu government has relaunched its free laptop scheme for college students. ₹2,000 crore has been allocated to provide laptops to 2 million students. Distribution is expected by September or October.

Education is changing with the times. In that way, AI technology is now holding the world in its hands. It is becoming very difficult to determine what is true and what is false. Therefore, education programs are being changed according to modern development. Therefore, the government is implementing new schemes to make students aware of modern technologies.

In that way, the Tamil Nadu government is implementing a scheme to provide free laptops to college students. The main objective of this scheme is to provide technical knowledge and world-class educational facilities to students studying in government and government-aided colleges. During the previous AIADMK regime, laptops were provided to students studying in class 12.

This scheme was stopped for the last 5 years due to the Corona infection. Finance Minister Thangam Tennarasu announced in the Assembly that laptops will be provided to 2 million students in the financial year 2025-26. The Tamil Nadu government has allocated 2,000 crore rupees to provide laptops or tablets to 2 million students for the financial year 2025-26.

This amount will be distributed to 2 million students in two years. Therefore, the value of a laptop is mentioned as Rs 25,000. It is said that laptops with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, 14 or 15.6 inch screen will be provided. It was also informed by the Tamil Nadu government that students can get laptops or tablets as per their wish.

Students studying in government and government-aided colleges in arts, science, engineering, medicine, agriculture and other subjects are eligible for this free laptop. The Tamil Nadu government called for tenders to purchase 2 million laptops to expedite this project.

Acer, Dell, and HP have participated in the tender. In this situation, the contract points for the purchase of 2 million laptops have been opened. Acer, Dell, and HP have participated and submitted contract points.

After this the technical bid will be reviewed. Price bids will be obtained from the companies selected in the technical bids.

After this, the contract points will be finalized and the order will be issued. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to issue orders for purchase to the companies within the next 30 to 45 days. Therefore, free laptops will be provided to college students by September or October.