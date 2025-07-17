Amarnath Yatra: Woman Pilgrim Killed, 3 Injured In Landslide
Four pilgrims were washed downhill by a landslide at Railpathri along the Baltal axis to the holy cave on Wednesday evening, the officials said.
The injured were rushed to the Baltal base camp hospital where one woman pilgrim was declared dead on arrival, they said, adding the deceased was identified as Sona Bai (55), a resident of Rajasthan.
With this, the death toll in this year's Amarnath Yatra has risen to 15.Read Also Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Jammu Due To Bad Weather Amarnath Yatra Crosses 2.34 Lakh Mark
