Leyla Aliyeva Attends Opening Of Photo Exhibition Dedicated To 100Th Anniversary Of Nature Conservation In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On July 16, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, attended the opening of the photo exhibition "National Parks – 12 Wonders of Azerbaijan", held in the Seaside Park, Azernews reports.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of nature conservation activities in Azerbaijan.

The event, organized by the IDEA Public Union, features photographs showcasing the nature, rich flora and fauna of specially protected areas and national parks, and the unique biodiversity of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that systematic nature conservation efforts in Azerbaijan began in 1925 with the establishment of the Goygol State Reserve. Currently, there are 12 national parks, 9 state nature reserves, and 24 state nature sanctuaries operating in the country.

National parks are one of the key elements of Azerbaijan's state policy on nature conservation. In 2013, to promote this policy to the wider public, Leyla Aliyeva launched the film project "7 Wonders of Azerbaijan". With the increasing number of national parks, the project was later renamed "12 Wonders of Azerbaijan". Finally, by decree of President Ilham Aliyev on July 14, 2025, two new national parks were established in Azerbaijan - Ahar-Bahar and Ilisu National Parks.

Under the leadership of project initiator Leyla Aliyeva, eight documentary films have been produced, and hundreds of videos and photos have attracted millions of viewers on social media. This photo exhibition is one of the many impressive results of the project. The exhibited photographs not only highlight the beauty of Azerbaijan's nature but also play a vital role in environmental education. Visitors experience the importance of protecting nature and develop a deeper awareness of humanity's responsibility toward it.

The national parks included in the "12 Wonders of Azerbaijan" project cover various geographical regions and ecosystems of the country. These include the Zangazur National Park named after academician Hasan Aliyev, Aggol National Park, Shirvan National Park, Hirkan National Park, Altiaghaj National Park, Absheron National Park, Shahdag National Park, Goygol National Park, Samur-Yalama National Park, Gizilaghaj National Park, Ahar-Bahar National Park, and Ilisu National Park. These parks play a significant role in preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's unique natural heritage.

It is also noteworthy that the photographs displayed at the exhibition, which will continue throughout the summer in the Seaside Park, were taken by renowned photographers Igor Bishnev, Ilya Bishnev, Natalia Teterevskaya, and Nikita Bishnev.