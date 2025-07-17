Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian envoy compares suffering of Palestinians to deadly gamble

2025-07-17 02:55:58
(MENAFN) During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, the Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, Majed Bamya, delivered a stark warning about the dire conditions facing residents of the Gaza Strip, comparing their daily existence to a deadly gamble.

"More than 2 million Palestinians, half of them children, and for more than 650 days now wake up without knowing if they will make it through the day and go to sleep without knowing if they will wake up in the morning," Bamya said.

"Every single day has its share of tragedies," he said, adding that "we fear the world is growing accustomed to the unbearable, to the unacceptable."

"In Gaza, all paths lead to death," Bamya noted, saying that Israel forces Palestinians to choose between death and displacement.

"Israel wants that path to be leaving Gaza. That was the whole plan from day one," he said.

Saying that Israel blames Palestinians for their own oppression, Bamya stressed that Israel wants to "say, we (Palestinians) chose to leave, we chose to be occupied, we chose to be oppressed. It’s always our fault."

Bamya argued that the international community is becoming desensitized to the constant suffering, as devastating events continue without meaningful global action. He insisted that humanitarian aid must be delivered on a large scale throughout Gaza, emphasizing that this is not a topic for political bargaining.

He concluded by highlighting the daily toll of violence, stating that between 90 and 130 Palestinians are killed each day simply "for being Palestinian."

