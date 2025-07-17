403
UAE signs MoU with WIPO to advance intellectual property ecosystem and strengthen policy integration across innovation, education, and industry
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 16 July 2025: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to strengthen cooperation in developing the UAE’s intellectual property ecosystem in line with global best practices, and to exchange expertise in national policy and legislative development. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the UAE delegati’n’s participation in the 66th meeting of WIPO member states in Geneva.
H.E. Abdulla bin Touq AlMarri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stated that the agreement with WIPO marks a significant step forward in enhancing the institutional framework of the UAE’s IP ecosystem. He emphasized that it reflects the leadersh’p’s vision of establishing a comprehensive legislative and service environment that protects the rights of innovators and creators, and fosters a competitive, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven economy. H.E. added that collaboration with WIPO will accelerate the adoption of global tools and policies in digital transformation, capacity-building, and knowledge policy integration, further cementing the’UAE’s position as a global hub for the new economy and creative industries.
H.E. said: "Intellectual property is a key enabler of our c’untry’s knowledge-based economic model, fostering innovation and supporting entrepreneurship in scientific, technological, and cultural fields. Therefore, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism continues to enhance’the UAE’s IP ecosystem in line with international best practices. To this end, we are forging partnerships with our global partners and relevant global organisations and keeping pace with global technical and legislative developments in this regard, aligned with the objectives of 'We the UAE 2031' to solidi’y the UAE’s position as a global hub for the new economy."
The agreement was signed by H.E. Bin Touq and Daren Tang, Director General of WIPO. Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will collaborate on supporting digital transformation, developing joint projects, and building institutional and human capacities. They will also strengthen policy integration across innovation, education, industry, and intellectual property through lev’raging WIPO’s expertise. A joint working group will be formed to follow up the implementation, assess progress, update the action plan, and share technical reports and information, thereby reinforcing the competitiven’ss of the UAE’s innovation and creativity sectors at regional and global levels.
This collaboration reaffirms the UAE’s position as a key partner in shaping the global intellectual property landscape and highlights its leading role in supporting initiatives that foster a resilient, innovation-driven, and technology-based economy, while safeguarding the intellectual property rights of creators and inventors across vital sectors.
