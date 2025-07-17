Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ramaphosa Appoints Chairs, Deputy Chairs And Secretary Of Eminent Persons Group


2025-07-17 02:09:58
(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

Following the inaugural meeting of the National Dialogue Eminent Persons Group at the Union Buildings on Friday, 11 July 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated the following persons to lead and coordinate the group:

Co-Chairs:

  • Prof Tinyiko Maluleke
  • Mr Roelf Meyer

Deputy Chairs:

  • Ms Lindiwe Mazibuko
  • Mr Siyabulela Xuza

Secretary:

  • Ms Nompendulo Mkhatshwa

President Ramaphosa said:“I am grateful to each of them for agreeing to take on this responsibility and to contribute towards the effective functioning of the Eminent Persons Group.”

The President established the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) to guide and champion the National Dialogue.

The EPG consists of prominent individuals in society with a proven commitment to the advancement of social cohesion and nation-building. The Eminent Persons are drawn from across the country and from many fields of endeavour in our public life.

The EPG is supported by the National Dialogue Preparatory Task, which is made up of representatives of a number of foundations, civil society organisations and The Presidency.

The Preparatory Task Team is responsible for the practical arrangements of the National Dialogue until a representative Steering Committee has been established.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.

MENAFN17072025002747001784ID1109812113

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search