Bosnia's Major General Visits UK To Boost Military Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Major General of Bosnia and Herzegovina Tomo Kolenda is on an official multi-day visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, where he visited the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and the UK Ministry of Defense, Trend reports citing the Bosnian Defense Ministry.

During his visit to the Sandhurst Military Academy, Major General Kolenda was given a detailed briefing by senior academy officers on officer education and specialized ranger training, with a particular focus on educational models, tactical preparation, and the development of leadership skills in young officers. This visit served as an opportunity to exchange experiences and further strengthen cooperation in the field of military education and training between the armed forces of the two countries.

As part of the official visit, General Kolenda also visited the UK Ministry of Defence, where he was received by Brigadier General Rupert Evetts, Head of Operations and Crisis Management. During the meeting, they discussed current security challenges in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the wider region, as well as the state of bilateral military cooperation. General Kolenda expressed his gratitude for the ongoing bilateral support and assistance, with mutual interest in continuing cooperation in the future.

In the coming days, the visit will continue with General Kolenda's participation in the Global Air & Space Chiefs' Conference (GASCC) in London, a visit to the Defence Academy in Shrivenham, and attendance at the RIAT Show 2025 at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

Accompanying Major General Kolenda are Brigadier Anto Klajić, the Defence Attaché of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the United Kingdom, Major Mario Džambas, Chief Executive Officer in the Office of the Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff for Operations, and Mr. Nihad Gluščić, representative of the UK Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This visit further confirms the strong partnership and ongoing cooperation between the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom in the field of defense and security.