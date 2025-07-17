Syria Condemns Israeli Strikes In Damascus, Calls For UN Action

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Jul 17 (NNN-SANA) – Syria, yesterday, condemned the Israeli regime airstrikes that struck government buildings in the capital, Damascus, calling them a“blatant violation” of national sovereignty and international law.

In a statement released by the foreign affairs authorities, Syria said, the strikes targeted“civilian infrastructure and government institutions” in Damascus and surrounding areas, leaving several civilians, including women and children, injured and causing extensive material damage.

The statement said, the attacks reflect Israel's“systematic policy of escalation” and its ongoing efforts to destabilise Syria and the wider region, describing them as a clear breach of the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.

“Syria holds Israel fully responsible for this dangerous escalation,” the statement read, adding, Syria will exercise its legitimate right to self-defense by all means, under international law.

The statement also called on the United Nations and the international community, including the Security Council, to condemn the repeated Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, and to take“urgent and decisive measures” to curb what it called Israel's repeated violations.

Later yesterday, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, issued a statement condemning the Israeli strikes.

“The Secretary-General further condemns Israel's escalatory airstrikes on Sweida, Daraa and in the centre of Damascus, as well as, reports of the IDF's redeployment of forces in the Golan,” Guterres's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

The strikes came as Israel launched a series of raids targeting Syrian army positions in Damascus and Sweida, amid ongoing violence between Druze militias, Bedouin fighters, and Syrian government forces in southern Syria.– NNN-SANA