J&K Road Deaths Double National Average: Study

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – A recent set of comprehensive studies has painted a grim picture of road safety in Jammu and Kashmir, revealing that the Union Territory records nearly twice the national average in road accident fatalities. With over 22.66 lakh registered vehicles and thousands of kilometers of challenging terrain, the region is grappling with a mounting toll of deaths and injuries caused by traffic accidents.

According to official figures, 4,899 people lost their lives and 40,065 were injured in road accidents between 2019 and October 2024 in J&K. The year 2023 alone witnessed 6,298 accidents and 893 fatalities, reflecting a steady and disturbing rise in the number of casualties.

Key Causes and Alarming Trends

The study cites over-speeding, reckless driving, poor enforcement of traffic rules, and deteriorating road infrastructure as the chief contributors to the crisis. July has emerged as the deadliest month, with the monsoon, melting snow, and landslides contributing to road erosion and loss of vehicle control-especially in hilly districts.

Another worrying aspect is the rural-urban split: rural areas account for 69% of all accidents, compared to 31% in urban centers. Commercial vehicles, particularly heavy trucks, are frequently involved in fatal crashes. Hit-and-run cases make up 15% of the accidents, with overturning and head-on collisions accounting for 8% and 4%, respectively.

Infrastructure Gaps & High-Risk Zones

The studies point to significant gaps in road design and maintenance. Lack of lane markings, absence of pedestrian infrastructure, poor lighting, and missing safety medians have been flagged as major safety hazards. Accident-prone junctions-especially roundabouts and T-junctions-account for 42% of junction-related crashes.

The data also reveals that vehicles aged between 5 to 10 years are disproportionately involved in accidents, suggesting lapses in vehicle fitness and regulatory checks.

Black Spots & Highways

The Rajbagh area has been identified as a major accident blackspot, recording 75 crashes in the last five years. National highways remain the most dangerous routes, particularly those passing through Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, and Kathua-districts accounting for nearly 40% of total fatalities.

Urgent Recommendations

The reports recommend a multi-pronged strategy to curb the rising toll:



Routine road maintenance , especially in hilly, snow-bound, and landslide-prone areas

Improved road design , drainage, and signage

Stricter enforcement of traffic laws, including speed monitoring

Targeted awareness campaigns to promote safer driving behavior Revival and expansion of public transport to reduce pressure on roads

Experts Warn of Crisis

“The infrastructure deficit and institutional neglect are costing lives and livelihoods,” the report warns.“If timely interventions are not made, this could spiral into a full-blown public health and economic crisis.”

With accident numbers rising and the roads getting busier each year, the studies underline the urgency of immediate reforms-both on policy and ground levels-to make transportation safer for everyone in the region. (inputs from KNO)