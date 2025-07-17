China, US Worried? India's New Supersonic Bomber Could Hit New York Without Refueling, Develops 12,000 KM Range

India is working on a bomber that could strike anywhere from Washington to Sydney, without needing to stop. But that's not the most alarming part.

India is developing a new ultra long-range bomber capable of striking targets more than 12,000 kilometres away, without refueling. With plans to arm the aircraft with BrahMos missiles and stealth tech, this move could permanently reshape the strategic balance between Asia and the West.

The ambitious project, named the Ultra Long-Range Strike Aircraft (ULRA), is being helmed by India's Defence Ministry in coordination with DRDO, HAL, and the Aircraft Development Agency. This marks a shift in Indian defence thinking, from guarding borders to asserting global reach.

A top Air Force official stated,“Our nuclear triad covers land and sea well, but we need a platform that can strike anywhere from the skies too.” The goal? Create an aircraft that could fly to New York, London, or Beijing, and return without a pit stop.

India's design team is studying the Russian TU-160, the world's fastest and heaviest supersonic bomber, as a potential blueprint. Known for its 12,300 km range and 40-ton payload, the TU-160 offers key insights, though India's version is expected to be lighter, stealthier, and built for modern needs.

The plan reportedly includes a swing wing design, which allows wings to adjust mid-flight for better speed and fuel efficiency. The bomber will also integrate automated systems, radar-evasion tech, and other modern stealth capabilities.

Compared to the American B-21 Raider, which is expected to have a range of around 9,300 km, India's target crosses that mark. The goal is to go farther, stay hidden, and hit harder.

The bomber will likely carry up to four BrahMos-NG missiles, each capable of flying between 290 and 450 km. These missiles could strike enemy command centers, airfields, radar hubs, or even nuclear installations within minutes.

That's not all. A senior DRDO official confirmed that the final type may also include Agni-1P short-range ballistic missiles, laser-guided bombs, and anti-radiation missiles. In short, the platform will have the firepower to disrupt any defence network it faces.

While the final design is still under wraps, India is in tech discussions with Russia and France for engine development. Engineers may adapt existing powerhouses like the GE-414 or Russia's NK-32, depending on fit and performance tests.

This bomber won't be just another aircraft. It could redefine India's deterrence posture by adding a powerful airborne leg to its nuclear triad, enabling deep-strike capabilities across continents.

The Defence Ministry expects the first prototype to fly between 2032 and 2035. Initial blueprints and dummy models are already under development. According to insiders, this project signals India's exit from regional containment and entry into global power projection.

For a nation once focused on border skirmishes, building a bomber that could reach Washington D.C. without stopping is nothing short of a major shift. India is preparing to match the big players in long-range strategic warfare. Whether the world is ready for that, is another question.