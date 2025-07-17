President Ramaphosa Appoints Chairs, Deputy Chairs And Secretary Of Eminent Persons Group

Following the inaugural meeting of the National Dialogue Eminent Persons Group at the Union Buildings on Friday, 11 July 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated the following persons to lead and coordinate the group:

Co-Chairs:



Prof Tinyiko Maluleke Mr Roelf Meyer

Deputy Chairs:



Ms Lindiwe Mazibuko Mr Siyabulela Xuza

Secretary:

Ms Nompendulo Mkhatshwa

President Ramaphosa said:“I am grateful to each of them for agreeing to take on this responsibility and to contribute towards the effective functioning of the Eminent Persons Group.”

The President established the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) to guide and champion the National Dialogue.

The EPG consists of prominent individuals in society with a proven commitment to the advancement of social cohesion and nation-building. The Eminent Persons are drawn from across the country and from many fields of endeavour in our public life.

The EPG is supported by the National Dialogue Preparatory Task, which is made up of representatives of a number of foundations, civil society organisations and The Presidency.

The Preparatory Task Team is responsible for the practical arrangements of the National Dialogue until a representative Steering Committee has been established.

