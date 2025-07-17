Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend Set To Be 'Bigger And Better' In 2025



Dubai Sports Council to grow 2025 Dubai T100 edition with more amateur places Amateur places for 100km and Sprint distance triathlons up for grabs

Dubai, UAE: The second edition of the Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend is set to return from November 13-16, 2025, promising to be 'bigger and better', according to the Dubai Sports Council (DSC). The event will once again be held in collaboration with the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO).

General registration is open for amateur triathletes to take part in the 100km race (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run) and the Sprint distance (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) here: and places are selling fast.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a division of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) - a key partner - emphasised the strategic value of the event, which will once again be included in the annual 30 days of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC): 'Our continued commitment to developing sports tourism through world-class events like the Dubai T100 Triathlon aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to position Dubai as a premier global destination for both business and leisure.

After the remarkable success of the 2024 debut, we are confident that the 2025 edition will attract global attention, contribute to the local economy, and highlight Dubai's diverse offerings to international audiences.'

Eisa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at the Dubai Sports Council, highlighted the success of the inaugural edition held in 2024 and revealed ambitious plans to elevate the event in 2025:

'We were delighted to host the T100 Triathlon World Tour in Dubai for the first time last November. The race was a valuable addition to our growing calendar of diverse sporting events, particularly as part of the successful Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Dubai has firmly established itself as a global hub for triathlons, offering events for men, women, professionals, and amateurs. With world-class infrastructure and local expertise, we are well-positioned to host major international competitions.'

He added: 'The T100 brought together the world's top triathletes, including Olympic champions, and crowned the first-ever men's and women's T100 World Champions-Belgium's Marten Van Riel and America's Taylor Knibb-both delivering outstanding performances.'

'Equally significant was the enthusiastic participation of nearly 10,000 amateur athletes across the 100km and Sprint races, as well as in the untimed 5km Music Run, which welcomed participants of all ages and abilities. This community race aligned perfectly with the Dubai Fitness Challenge's goal of encouraging 30 minutes of activity for 30 days.

'For 2025, we are working closely with the PTO to expand all three race categories. In addition, we will introduce a Schools Event and a Corporate Relay, further enhancing community engagement and reinforcing our vision of promoting healthy, active lifestyles to improve the quality of life in Dubai.'

Sam Renouf, CEO of the Professional Triathletes Organisation, added: 'The 2024 Dubai T100 Triathlon was a huge success, quickly becoming a bucket-list race on the new T100 World Tour. We're thrilled to be building on that momentum by creating more opportunities for amateur athletes-and now, corporate teams-to participate in a festival-like celebration of swim, bike, and run around the iconic Meydan Racecourse.'

The 2025 T100 Triathlon World Tour has already visited Singapore (April 5-6), San Franciso (May 31-June 1) and Vancouver (June 14-15). Swiss Olympic star Julie Derron leads the T100 Race To Qatar rankings for the women and Belgium's 2024 T100 World Champion Marten Van Riel is at the top of the rankings for the men. The next T100 race is in London on August 9-10.