Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed Announces 10-Day Paid Marriage Leave For Govt Employees

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decree on Wednesday, July 16, regarding marriage leave for Dubai government employees who are UAE nationals.

According to the regulations stipulated in this decree Decree No. (31) of 2025, an employee is entitled to a fully paid marriage leave of 10 working days.

Recommended For You Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's execution postponed: Indian media

The decree also allows the employee to combine marriage leave with any other leave they are entitled to under the legislation regulating human resources affairs in force at their employer.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The decree specifies the conditions for granting marriage leave, which are that the employee's husband or wife must be a citizen of the UAE, and that the employee has successfully completed the prescribed probationary period in accordance with the legislation regulating human resources affairs applicable to their employer, or as determined by the employer in this regard. Furthermore, the marriage contract must be certified by the competent authority in the country and concluded after December 31, 2024. A copy of the marriage contract must be submitted only once when applying for marriage leave.

Full gross salary

During the marriage leave period, an employee is entitled to their full gross salary, including allowances and financial benefits stipulated under the applicable human resources legislation in force at their employer. They may also use their marriage leave at any time, whether continuous or intermittent, within one year of the marriage contract. The government entity may approve the transfer of marriage leave, or any part thereof, to the following year, based on serious reasons provided by the employee and with the approval of their direct supervisor.

The decree stipulates that a government entity may not call up an employee during marriage leave, with the exception of military personnel if work requires it. The remaining period of marriage leave shall be extended beyond the end of the call-up period. If an employee is called up during marriage leave to perform national or reserve service, or if they are unable to use their marriage leave for the same reason, the marriage leave, or any remaining days thereof, shall be transferred until after the employee completes their national or reserve service. The marriage leave or any remaining days thereof shall be used within one year of their return to work.

If an employee is transferred or appointed to another government entity, they retain the right to their marriage leave, or any unused portion of it, if they did not take it during their tenure with the previous government entity."

The decree applies to UAE national employees working in government entities and within the authorities supervising special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre. It also applies to UAE national members of the judiciary and UAE military personnel in the emirate, with the exception of candidates. The scope of the decree also extends to any other category determined by a decision issued by His Highness the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai in this regard.

The Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this Decree.

Any provision in any other legislation is hereby repealed to the extent that it conflicts with its provisions. This Decree shall be effective from January 1, 2025, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.