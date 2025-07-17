Nothing Unveils Phone (3) And Brand's First Headphone In The UAE

At Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future, British electronics manufacturer Nothing officially unveiled its flagship Nothing Phone (3) and the brand's first-ever Headphone (1).

In partnership with Creators HQ, the Middle East's first dedicated content creator hub, the launch underscored Nothing's growing focus on the creator economy, user-centric innovation, and a product ecosystem that merges function with flair.

Founded just four years ago, Nothing has rapidly carved a space in the saturated smartphone market by doing what few dare - standing out. At the heart of its latest offerings is a commitment to make tech fun again.

“If anything, we had to be risk-takers,” said Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder of Nothing.“But now, we've built an opportunity for ourselves - a seat at the table. With AI coming in, the smartphone experience can finally evolve in a way that benefits the user while staying in the background when needed.”

The new Nothing Phone (3) embodies this shift. With its Glyph Matrix - an evolution of its signature LED interface - the phone offers playful and practical tools like a stopwatch, a solar clock, and app-specific notifications. Paired with the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4 chipset, it delivers a 36% boost in CPU power and up to 16GB RAM. For Evangelidis, though, it's more than specs.“Having a design that's polarising is a good thing. The Phone (3) is our answer to making tech feel personal again,” he said.

Nothing's entry into over-ear audio arrives with a bang, and transparency. Developed in collaboration with British audio legend KEF, the Headphone (1) pairs crystal-clear sound with a futuristic design aesthetic that includes a transparent outer shell, memory foam cushions, and physical controls like the Roller, Paddle, and Bufton.

“From the tactile controls to the transparent construction, every detail is intentional,” said Adam Bates, Nothing's Head of Design.

And it's about immersion. With spatial audio, head tracking, and AI-powered noise cancellation, the headphones are tailored to creators, audiophiles, and everyday users alike.

The collaboration with Creators HQ is a signal of strategic alignment.“Content creators love trying new things, and Nothing's slick design and AI integration really speak to them,” said Alia Al Hammadi, Deputy Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

Al Hammadi is leading an ambitious goal to onboard 10,000 creators by 2027 through Creators HQ, with over 3,500 members already engaged.“We're not just focused on content creators,” she explained.“Filmmakers, writers, tech innovators, all of them are part of the ecosystem we're building.”

While many brands chase volume, Nothing is playing the long game.“We're not a commercial company chasing numbers,” said Rishi Kishor Gupta, Regional Director for Nothing in the Middle East and Africa.“We want to launch products that are meaningful, purposeful, and more fun to use.”

Gupta's favourite features include the Essential Space, an AI-powered digital assistant embedded in Nothing OS 3.5 that acts like a second brain; tracking memberships, appointments, and even reminding users to renew documents.“It's more than tech; it's a lifestyle companion,” he said.

As for ecosystem integration?“That's the objective,” Rishi added.“From headphones to phones, everything talks to each other. And this is just the beginning.”

Ahead of the official retail launch on July 18, Nothing will kick off its #Drops100 campaign at Sharaf DG, Dubai Mall, on July 17 at 7pm, giving early adopters exclusive access to both the Phone (3) and Headphone (1).

The offer is that if you purchase the Nothing Phone (3) priced at Dh3,299, you'll get the Headphone (1) at no additional cost.

The products will be available in the UAE in black and white variants, with two configurations of the Phone (3): 12GB + 256GB, priced at Dh2,999 and 16GB + 512GB, priced at Dh3,299.