UAE-India Flights: Airlines Issue Travel Advisory As Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Country

As heavy rains lash across parts of India, airlines have issued travel advisories to their passengers, warning them of delays in some states.

With India's monsoons clashing with the UAE's summers, there is heavy travel during these few months as residents go back home for vacations.

Recommended For You Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's execution postponed: Indian media

Air India, which is set to partially resume international flights after the deadly Ahmedabad crash last month , warned passengers in its advisory on Wednesday, July 16, of gusty winds and rains impacting flight operations in Delhi. It advised them to check the latest flight status on its website before heading out.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, Indigo issued an advisory for people travelling to and from Delhi and Patna amid heavy showers.

The airline in its statement on July 16 said that "while operations remain on schedule for now, weather-related delays may be expected later in the day".

Passengers have been recommend to check their flight status on their website or app before heading to the airport. Additionally, they must keep extra time for their journey, as rain may affect traffic conditions en route.

In Patna, the airline stated that departures and arrivals may be slightly affected and advised passengers to check their flight status on its website or app before heading out and keep some extra travel time.

Budget airline SpiceJet issued advisories for Delhi, Varanasi, Bagdogra and Mumbai travellers in the past two days due to bad weather and alerted them of potential impact to arrivals and departures.

Passengers have been advised to keep a check on their flight status via their website and those travelling to the airport are requested to keep a tab on live traffic and allow sufficient time for the journey due to traffic congestion on the roads leading to the airport.