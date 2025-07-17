Watch: Martin Scorsese's Reaction After Scoring First Emmy Nomination For Acting

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has added a new milestone to his storied career - an Emmy nomination for acting. The Oscar-winning director, best known for cinematic classics like Goodfellas, The Departed, and The Wolf of Wall Street, has earned his first-ever acting nod at the 2025 Emmy Awards for his role in the Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio.

The 82-year-old director is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category, joining an impressive lineup that includes Jon Bernthal (The Bear), and fellow The Studio guest stars Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, and Anthony Mackie.

Recommended For You Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's execution postponed: Indian media

Scorsese's nomination comes for his hilarious appearance in the premiere episode of The Studio, where he plays a heightened, satirical version of himself. The show, created by comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, offers a tongue-in-cheek take on the absurdities of the Hollywood studio system and features a rotating cast of high-profile guest appearances.

While fans and industry insiders celebrated the nomination, it was a heartfelt family moment that stole the spotlight. Scorsese's youngest daughter, Francesca Scorsese, 25, shared his emotional reaction on Instagram Stories.

In one post, Francesca overlaid digital confetti over a list of nominees, spotlighting her father's photo with the caption,“Our little actor.” In another, more intimate story, she posted a screenshot from a FaceTime call, capturing Scorsese overcome with emotion - his hands covering his face as he sat in what looked like his home office. Francesca, seen smiling in the corner of the frame, lovingly captured her father's joy in the moment.

Though Martin Scorsese is no stranger to Emmy recognition - he won his first in 2011 for directing Boardwalk Empire and two more in 2012 for his documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World - this marks his first nomination for performance.

The 2025 Emmy Awards will take place on September 14.