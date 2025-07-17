Hansa Biopharma Reports Second Quarter And Interim January-June 2025 Financial Results
|
|
MSEK, unless otherwise stated – unaudited
|
Q2 2025
|
Q2 2024
|
1H 2025
|
1H 2024
|
|
Revenue
|
49.1
|
34.3
|
115.5
|
90.3
|
|
- thereof: Product sales1
|
47.8
|
27.2
|
113.5
|
74.7
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
(90.5)
|
(88.2)
|
(166.5)
|
(179.5)
|
|
R&D expenses
|
(95.8)
|
(91.7)
|
(160.1)
|
(194.6)
|
|
Loss from operations
|
(154.8)
|
(187.4)
|
(248.2)
|
(346.8)
|
|
Loss for the period
|
(178.9)
|
(207.9)
|
(216.0)
|
(426.5)
|
|
Net cash used in operations
|
(111.7)
|
(189.2)
|
(263.6)
|
(378.3)
|
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
354.4
|
705.0
|
354.4
|
705.0
|
|
EPS before and after dilution (SEK)
|
(2.53)
|
(3.30)
|
(3.13)
|
(7.38)
|
|
Number of outstanding shares
|
84,763,222
|
67,814,241
|
84,763,222
|
67,814,241
|
|
Weighted average number of shares before and after dilution
|
70,802,763
|
62,929,675
|
68,937,930
|
57,800,736
|
|
No of employees at the end of the period
|
140
|
146
|
140
|
146
|
|
1 Product sales in the second quarter 2024 totaled 47.1 MSEK. Sales were offset by a provision totaling 19.9 MSEK for potential
Conference Call Details
Hansa Biopharma will host a telephone conference today Thursday, 17 July 2025, at 14:00 CEST / 8:00 am EDT.
The event will be hosted by Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, Evan Ballantyne, CFO, Hitto Kaufmann, CSTO, and Maria Törnsén COO and President U.S. The call will include a review of the interim results and a business and pipeline update. It will be held in English.
Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under Events & Presentations and will also be made available online after the call.
To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:
Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-833-821-3542
Participant International Dial In: 1-412-652-1248
*Please ask to be joined into the Hansa Biopharma call
Join the webcast here:
Contacts for more information:
Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
About Hansa Biopharma
Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The company has a rich and expanding research and development program based on its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and transplantation. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG cleaving molecule with redosing potential. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn .
©2025 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4208006
The following files are available for download:
|
|
20250717_HNSA_Q22025_QuarterlyReport_ENG
SOURCE Hansa Biopharma ABWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment