Eritrean Community Festival In The Netherlands
The 2025 annual Eritrean community festival was colorfully conducted with patriotic zeal on 10 and 11 July in Rotterdam under the theme“Our Cohesion – Our Armour.” The festival was officially opened by Mr. Negasi Kassa, Eritrea's Ambassador to the European Union and Benelux countries.
Mr. Zeray Gebru, Chairman of the Eritrean Community, congratulated the participants and commended those who contributed to the successful organization of the festival, particularly the Holidays Coordinating Committees from various cities, Eritrean communities, national organizations, individuals, and institutions.
Ambassador Negasi also conducted a seminar for the participants focusing on the prevailing situation in the homeland and the region. He noted that, despite external hostilities, the Eritrean people remain steadfast and focused on national development programs. He provided a detailed briefing on the progress of the national development programs and called on nationals to reinforce unity, resilience, and active participation in national affairs.
Highlighting the importance of festivals in fostering unity and passing on noble societal values to the younger generation, Mr. Kibreab Tewolde, Head of Consular Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, gave an overview of the consular services being provided and the procedures nationals should follow.
The festival featured cultural and artistic performances, a traditional fashion show, and various programs reflecting the unity in diversity of the Eritrean people.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
