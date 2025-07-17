403
Ring Reveals: 84% of UAE Travelers Find Peace of Mind Through Remote Home Monitoring
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, UAE – 15 July 2025 – As summer travel season kicks into full gear, UAE residents are looking for ways to truly relax while away. New research commissioned by Ring reveals that while the excitement of travel is high, many UAE residents feel more at ease when they can stay virtually connected to home.
According to the survey, 68% of respondents say they often think about things back home like checking on pets, vehicles, or staying in touch with family. These thoughts impact how well they switch off, with 85% admitting their ability to relax is affected while on holiday.
To help make summer breaks more refreshing, Ring offers a suite of smart home security solutions designed to keep users connected and in control no matter where they are. With features like Live View for real-time monitoring, Motion Alerts that notify users of any activity, and Two-Way Talk to communicate with visitors from anywhere, Ring products provide peace of mind while on the move. Whether checking in on loved ones, pets, or deliveries, Ring empowers UAE residents to travel with confidence knowing their home is just a tap away.
“The modern UAE home is increasingly smart, connected, and secure." said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, VP of business development – Emerging Markets, Ring. "Our research reflects how technology is reshaping traditional concerns around travel and home security. With Ring, we're proud to offer our customers advanced capabilities that allow travellers to fully disconnect while staying perfectly connected."
Smart Solutions for a More Relaxed Summer:
With 84% of UAE residents saying they’d find it easier to relax on holiday if they could check in on their home remotely, it’s no surprise that many are turning to technology for added reassurance. In the UAE, 43% of respondents use smart home devices including security cameras, while 48% ask a friend or family member to check in during their travels.
Ring’s suite of smart devices including Live View, Motion Alerts, and Two-Way Talk offers users peace of mind, allowing them to stay informed and in control, no matter where they are in the world.
Ring and Relax guide:
As an added bonus for travelers this season, Ring has also introduced the Ring & Relax Guide, a light and engaging resource packed with tips to help people unwind more easily during their holidays. From breathing techniques and digital boundaries to mindset-boosting affirmations, the guide is designed to complement Ring’s smart security features and support peace of mind from departure to return.
1. Create A Pre-Holiday Checklist: Write down outstanding tasks, worries, or reminders, such as work commitments, household chores, or home security concerns.
2. Use ‘Anchor Tools’ To Stay Grounded: Bring your awareness back to the present with rituals and techniques, such as breathwork or journaling.
3. Practice Affirmations To Calm Your Worries: Intentionally remind yourself that taking time off is not indulgent, it's necessary. Use affirmations like: “This time is for me. I’ve earned it.”
4. Control What You Can, Let Go Of The Rest: Focus your energy on getting ready for your trip, set up your home security, then make peace with what’s out of your control.
5. Turn Stress Scenarios Into “Sorted” Moments: Instead of worrying about “what if” scenarios, create clear action plans. For example: “If my parcel is delivered when I’m away, I can speak to the driver with Ring’s Two-Way Talk feature”.
6. Use A ‘Digital Boundary’ Technique: Avoid constantly checking your phone, set specific times for digital check-ins and feel secure that Ring Motion Alerts will notify you if movement is detected inside or outside your home.
7. Practice Intentional Breathing Techniques: Use simple breathwork practices to regulate your body’s stress response. These techniques are helpful when worries about home creep in.
8. Visualise Your Home As Safe: Prime your nervous system for relaxation by mentally picturing your home as secure and protected. You can support this by using Live View on any of your Ring cameras for instant reassurance.
9. Affirm Your Autonomy: Remind yourself, “I’m in control of how I spend my energy.” Taking charge means saying yes or no based on what fuels you, not drains you.
10. Create A ‘Return Ritual’: Instead of jumping straight back into your usual routine, take a day to gently transition, giving you space to readjust before fully re-engaging.
Expanded product lineup
Ring has recently expanded its product lineup with the launch of Outdoor Camera Plus, featuing 2k video resolution, a wide field of view, and low-light sigh technology. Designed for indoor or outdoor use, the new Outdoor Camera Plus combines an upgraded imaging sensor and lens system with Ring Vision, which delivers industry-leading video quality ensuring lifelike color, enhanced clarity, and efficient video compression for both live streaming and recorded clips. The camera is available on amazonand select UAE retailers for AED 399.
