403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A NEW CHAPTER BEGINS: ALAIN LAUNCHES FIRST VIDA RESIDENCES IN ABU DHABI, ON SAADIYAT ISLAND
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, –AE – 16th July 2025 - In a landmark move set to reshape lifestyle-led real estate in the capital, ALAIN, a leading Abu Dhabi-based asset management company, in partnership with Vida Hotels & Resorts, proudly announces the launch of Vida Residences Saadiyat Island the first Vida-branded residences in Abu Dhabi.
Saadiyat Island, home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim and Zayed National Museum, is the cultural soul of the UAE, where soft sandy shores meet world-renowned museums and galleries. Just minutes from the city centre yet surrounded by calm, it offers residents an unmatched blend of cultural vibrancy, architectural excellence, and beachside tranquillity, making it a new lifestyle address in Abu’Dhabi’s cultural capital.
In this exceptional location, Vida Residences Saadiyat Island brings a fresh, vibrant energy to the capital. The development introduces a contemporary, fully furnished living concept with 121 one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, where creative design meets effortless sophistication. Vida’s signature approach to community living ensures that each residence is not just a home but part of a curated lifestyle designed for thinkers, dreamers, and modern explorers seeking a dynamic connection with Abu Dha’i’s thriving cultural and social scene.
“The launch of Vida Residences on Saadiyat Island is another step in’ALAIN’s commitment to shaping the future of living in Ab” Dhabi,” said Rabih Elie Karam, Group CEO of“ ALAIN. “In partnership with Vida Hotels & Resorts, we are delivering a development that goes beyond traditional residential offerings, where cultural connection, and lifestyle quality come together to create an exceptional living experience and enduring value f”r our city.”
“We are pleased to partner with ALA’N to bring Vida’s vibrant hospitality lifestyle t” Saadiyat Island,” said Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Emaar“Hospitality Group. “This launch is an exciting milestone for Vida as we expand our footprint in Abu Dhabi, offering residents a living experience that blends design, energy, and culture in a way only Vida can. We look forward to seeing this development become a sought-after la”dmark in Abu Dhabi.”
Key Features of Vida Residences Saadiyat Island:
. 121 fully furnished one-, two-, and three-bedroom contemporary apartments to meet all needs
. Signature Vida design with modern, comfortable layouts
. Creative communal spaces fostering community connection
. Wellness and lifestyle amenities
. Immedia’e proximity to Saadiyat’s cultural landmarks, beaches, dining, and leisure destinations
. Located minutes f’om the heart of Abu Dhabi’s thriving cultural and social scene
This launch underscores ALAIN’s commitment to shaping a portfolio that seamlessly blends lifestyle aspirations with long-term investment value, reflecting our vision for the future of urban living in the UAE. It is a testament to our dedication to creating thoughtfully designed developments that go beyond providing homes, by fostering vibrant, connected communities that inspire and enrich daily life. Through projects like Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, we aim to contribute to the cultural and economic fabric of Abu Dhabi, delivering spaces that elevate the way people live while generating enduring value for our residents, partners, and the wider community.
Saadiyat Island, home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim and Zayed National Museum, is the cultural soul of the UAE, where soft sandy shores meet world-renowned museums and galleries. Just minutes from the city centre yet surrounded by calm, it offers residents an unmatched blend of cultural vibrancy, architectural excellence, and beachside tranquillity, making it a new lifestyle address in Abu’Dhabi’s cultural capital.
In this exceptional location, Vida Residences Saadiyat Island brings a fresh, vibrant energy to the capital. The development introduces a contemporary, fully furnished living concept with 121 one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, where creative design meets effortless sophistication. Vida’s signature approach to community living ensures that each residence is not just a home but part of a curated lifestyle designed for thinkers, dreamers, and modern explorers seeking a dynamic connection with Abu Dha’i’s thriving cultural and social scene.
“The launch of Vida Residences on Saadiyat Island is another step in’ALAIN’s commitment to shaping the future of living in Ab” Dhabi,” said Rabih Elie Karam, Group CEO of“ ALAIN. “In partnership with Vida Hotels & Resorts, we are delivering a development that goes beyond traditional residential offerings, where cultural connection, and lifestyle quality come together to create an exceptional living experience and enduring value f”r our city.”
“We are pleased to partner with ALA’N to bring Vida’s vibrant hospitality lifestyle t” Saadiyat Island,” said Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Emaar“Hospitality Group. “This launch is an exciting milestone for Vida as we expand our footprint in Abu Dhabi, offering residents a living experience that blends design, energy, and culture in a way only Vida can. We look forward to seeing this development become a sought-after la”dmark in Abu Dhabi.”
Key Features of Vida Residences Saadiyat Island:
. 121 fully furnished one-, two-, and three-bedroom contemporary apartments to meet all needs
. Signature Vida design with modern, comfortable layouts
. Creative communal spaces fostering community connection
. Wellness and lifestyle amenities
. Immedia’e proximity to Saadiyat’s cultural landmarks, beaches, dining, and leisure destinations
. Located minutes f’om the heart of Abu Dhabi’s thriving cultural and social scene
This launch underscores ALAIN’s commitment to shaping a portfolio that seamlessly blends lifestyle aspirations with long-term investment value, reflecting our vision for the future of urban living in the UAE. It is a testament to our dedication to creating thoughtfully designed developments that go beyond providing homes, by fostering vibrant, connected communities that inspire and enrich daily life. Through projects like Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, we aim to contribute to the cultural and economic fabric of Abu Dhabi, delivering spaces that elevate the way people live while generating enduring value for our residents, partners, and the wider community.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment