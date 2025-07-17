403
THE OCTAGON RETURNS TO PERTH WITH EPIC UFC FIGHT NIGHT® ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
(MENAFN- mslgroup) UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts promotion and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), together with the Western Australian Government through Tourism Western Australia, today announced that UFC FIGHT NIGHT® PERTH will take place on Sunday, September 28 at RAC Arena.
This September, the Octagon will land once again in the Dream State and fans can expect a full week of events, a roaring RAC Arena, and exciting match ups between top UFC contenders.
Travel packages are available now via Sportsnet Holidays, prior to general public on sale. Place a deposit today to secure your tickets, quality accommodation and access to an exclusive pre-event function, all in one package!
VIP Experience packages will also be available soon via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes, and more. For additional information, visit UFCVIPto view package details.
Fight fans wanting access to pre-sale ticket information and to keep up to date with all UFC Fight Night Perth event announcements can register their interest at ufc.com/Perth.
The upcoming event marks the fourth UFC event in Perth and the first time Perth has hosted a UFC Fight Night.
“We are excited for the return of the UFC Fight Night brand of events to Australia – and it is destination Perth, Western Australia this September” said Peter Kloczko, Senior Vice President of UFC Australia and New Zealand. “Our roster of athletes across Australia and New Zealand is at an all-time high and our fans can expect to see a high calibre of action once again at RAC Arena.
“UFC feels at home each time we bring the Octagon to Perth, which has played host to iconic events, memorable bouts and now producing some of the best fighters in the world. UFC is grateful for the support in Western Australia that has allowed these events and the sport of MMA to flourish, while continuing to deliver outstanding outcomes for the visitor economy.
“This announcement also comes off the back of an incredible win for Perth’s own Jack Della Maddalena last month. Jack is the first UFC champion from Perth, and the third Australian UFC champion in history.”
Western Australia Acting Minister for Tourism, Don Punch added, “We’re thrilled to have UFC returning to Western Australia for a third consecutive year, bringing thousands of out-of-state visitors with it, as the only UFC Fight Night scheduled to be held in Australia for the remainder of this year.
“UFC continues to deliver strong results whenever it comes to Perth, selling out our venues, breaking revenue records, injecting millions of dollars into WA’s economy in visitor spend, and supporting local jobs.
“This exclusive UFC Fight Night will put eyes from across the world on Perth as fans look to see who the next champion title contenders will be, particularly now that our own homegrown legend Jack Della Madalena holds the UFC welterweight champion title.”
The Octagon first landed in Perth with UFC® 221: ROMERO vs. ROCKHOLD in February 2018, followed by UFC® 284: MAKHACHEV vs. VOLKANOVSKI in February 2023, and most recently, UFC® 305: DRICUS DU PLESSIS vs. ADESANYA in August last year. All events have boasted a sold-out RAC Arena and a fight week schedule with exciting fan events around the city and surrounding suburbs.
Fans descending on Perth for September’s UFC Fight Night can expect all their favourite ancillary events including Open Workouts, Press Conference and Ceremonial Weigh ins.
The event and future bout announcements are subject to the approval of the Western Australia Combat Sports Commission.
There are now more than 700 million UFC fans across the globe, including a combined 309 million followers across UFC’s social media channels. In Australia and New Zealand combined, UFC counts more than 4.3 million fans and 10 million social media followers.
Since 2010, UFC has presented 19 live events in Australia, including sold-out shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, RAC Arena, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Entertainment Centre and Gold Coast Convention Centre. These events have had a combined attendance of over 350,000 fans and millions more watching on Pay Per View and broadcast television globally.
