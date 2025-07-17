Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Biratchowk’s Media Revolution: Local Startups Driving Gen‑Z Engagement

2025-07-17 01:41:29
(MENAFN- Yukesh Media) The bustling town of Biratchowk is experiencing a quiet but powerful revolution — not in politics or trade, but in media. What was once a small commercial hub is now emerging as Eastern Nepal’s epicenter for digital innovation, especially in the way news and culture are delivered to Nepal’s Gen Z audience.

Leading this transformation is The Kirib, a bold, fast-growing digital media platform created for Gen Z by Gen Z. Developed by the Biratchowk-based internet company Niriv, The Kirib delivers fast news, cultural commentary, and viral stories with the design, tone, and speed today’s digital natives expect.

But The Kirib isn’t alone in shaping Biratchowk’s media identity.

Local FM stations like Radio Suseli 104.6 MHz and Radio Sarangi 97.2 MHz continue to play a vital role in keeping the community informed and connected. Meanwhile, emerging digital-first publications such as The Ritible and The Ditible (now rebranded as The Kirib) have laid the foundation for this growing Gen Z-focused news ecosystem.

“Biratchowk has become a place where creators, developers, and journalists are building for the future of media,” said Yukesh Chaudhary, Editor of The Kirib. “We’re designing platforms that reflect the way young Nepalis live, scroll, and connect with the world.”

This new wave of media prioritizes speed, authenticity, and mobile-first design — everything Gen Z expects in a news platform. Whether it’s breaking stories, sports coverage, political explainers, or internet trends, platforms born in Biratchowk are pushing national conversations forward.

As Nepal’s traditional media houses focus on legacy formats and older audiences, Biratchowk’s startups are bridging the gap with fresh energy, innovation, and relevance.

With a growing number of digital creators, tech entrepreneurs, and independent media voices calling Biratchowk home, the town is no longer just a transport and trade gateway — it is becoming Nepal’s new media frontier.

