ZEALTHY IS NOW AVAILABLE IN ALL 50 STATES, EXPANDING ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE WOMEN's HEALTH

Zealthy Logo

Zealthy now offers nationwide virtual care, expanding access to personalized women's health, GLP-1 medications, and lifestyle coaching.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zealthy , the comprehensive telemedicine platform dedicated to making high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable to patients around the country, is now functional and available in all 50 states in the United States of America. This expansion allows patients all around the country to access Zealthy's range of healthcare services, including weight loss programs, mental health support, primary care services, and supplementary services to treat erectile dysfunction, birth control, hair loss, skin care, and sleep issues.This expansion will be especially helpful for women searching for evidence-based healthcare and access to affordable medications, including but not limited to GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. Patients across the country will be able to access care through the Zealthy app, letting them communicate with care providers, identify generic prescription alternatives, and contact personal coaches. Additionally, they'll be able to engage with other members of the Zealthy community by sharing stories and experiences of life-changing results with peers across the country.“Access to high-quality healthcare is broken in the US, so we're excited to have our virtual healthcare programs available in all 50 states,” says founder Kyle Robertson.“If our work delivers better health outcomes and empowers our patients to achieve their health goals, then we know our work is in line with our mission.”Now that Zealthy's streamlined, stigma-free telehealth platform is available in all 50 states, the company is making plans to expand and improve its existing programs while also launching new ones.For example, the company plans to invest more heavily in the coming months and years in AI to help personalize dosages and formulations for its patients. This is an increasingly common request made by many of the over 100,000 patients Zealthy has served.The company seeks to be the patient's destination for multiple healthcare needs, providing a centralized place for care versus requiring the patient to go to different platforms for weight loss, primary care, prescription refills, and more.###ZealthyFounded in 2022 by Kyle Robertson, a seasoned healthcare entrepreneur who built Cerebral to a $4.8 billion valuation, Zealthy focuses on providing personalized, evidence-based care that combines modern medical treatments with accessible lifestyle coaching. Zealthy has served hundreds of thousands of patients since its inception, largely due to the company's commitment to integrating technology with personalized care. The company was founded to address the frustrating lack of accessible, affordable, and supportive weight loss solutions for patients who are left behind by traditional healthcare institutions.Zealthy is headquartered in New York City and maintains a network of clinicians across the United States. With its services now operational nationwide, the company looks forward to continuing its mission of improving women's health outcomes through accessible, comprehensive care.

Jorge Conteras

Zealthy

+1 877-870-0323

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.