Sandeep Choudhary To Present Major Environmental Case Study On July 24

AHMEDABAD, AHMEDABAD, INDIA, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sandeep Choudhary, President of the India Chapter of Save Earth Mission, will present a comprehensive environmental case study on July 24, 2025, during a live broadcast on First India News at 8 PM IST. The presentation will also be streamed on YouTube and Facebook at @firstindiatv, and is expected to reach a global audience of policymakers, climate scientists, environmental organizations, and the general public.The event follows a series of recent initiatives led by Choudhary that have gained national and international attention. Most notably, Save Earth Mission's India Chapter coordinated a tree plantation drive that resulted in over 500,000 trees planted in one hour-an effort that has been recognized by several environmental organizations. This activity aligns with the mission's broader goal of planting 30 billion trees globally by 2040, supported by real-time data tracking and geo-tagging technology.In another initiative on July 15, 2025, supporters of Save Earth Mission organized tree plantation drives in multiple countries-including India, the UAE, Thailand, Kenya, and the United States-to commemorate Choudhary's birthday. These coordinated events were organized by volunteers and aligned with the organization's objective to encourage individual and community-level participation in environmental restoration efforts.Sandeep Choudhary has also become a widely discussed figure on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where his views on environmental consciousness and global sustainability continue to attract attention. His previous public discussions have touched on topics such as AI171, a high-profile aviation incident, and the 3,6,9 model-a theoretical framework he has spoken about in relation to energy, frequency, and environmental balance.The upcoming case study presentation is expected to bring together findings and data from these initiatives, exploring the intersection of technology, environmental action, and consciousness-based leadership. According to Save Earth Mission, the event will provide insight into scalable solutions for ecological restoration that combine scientific methodology with global participation.The presentation will take place in Ahmedabad, India, and will be broadcast live by First India News at 8 PM IST on July 24.For additional access:📺 Watch live on First India News🎥 Also streaming on YouTube and Facebook at @firstindiatv

