From L&T Finance To Eternal: SEBI RA Maps Entry Strategies In Trending Stocks

Several stocks are flashing bullish technical patterns this week. In an 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session held on July 16 on Stocktwits, SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel shared his trading strategies on stocks across the large-cap spectrum.

Let's take a look at his recommendations:

L & T Finance

L & T Finance is in an uptrend and holding above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), showing strength. However, it's better to wait for a pullback before entering. Chandel flagged an ideal entry zone between ₹198 and ₹194.

BHEL

BHEL is in a strong uptrend, and after a healthy pullback, it has resumed its upward move. Since May 2025, it's been consolidating. Aggressive traders may enter at current levels, while conservative traders can wait for a close above ₹270.

Vodafone Idea

Idea has a bearish structure and has corrected nearly 60% from its June 2025 high. Given the weak trend, it's better to avoid the stock for now.

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank has taken support near ₹52, a previous resistance level that has now become support, and has broken its downward trendline. Since April 2025, it has been forming higher highs and higher lows, and the next target could be around ₹95.

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson is in an uptrend, but it tends to exhibit significant price swings, which can be challenging for traders. Despite the volatility, the overall bias remains bullish.

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma has been in an uptrend since listing, with every pullback followed by a strong rally. It has recently broken its previous swing high and is now testing that level, making it a potential buying zone.

ITC Hotels

Chandel said that ITC Hotels has seen a steady uptrend with higher highs and higher lows since its listing, and is also trading above its 50-day EMA, which indicates strong short-term momentum. Backed by solid fundamentals, including ITC's 105% YoY profit growth in March 2025, the overall outlook remains positive.

Eternal (Zomato)

Eternal has been in an uptrend since early 2023 and has resumed its rally after a healthy pullback, now trading above its 50-day EMA. Any dip towards the 50-day EMA could offer a good entry point. The short-term target is ₹300, and for long term, the trend can be ridden with a stoploss below the 50 EMA.

