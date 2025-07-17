Jazz Legends Perform At The 25Th Anniversary Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival

Arturo Sandoval, 10-time GRAMMY-winning jazz trumpeter performs at the Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival

Jazz icons Arturo Sandoval, Take 6, and others are performing at the 25th Anniversary Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival along with young jazz and blues artists.

- Dr. Maria Manzo, Festival DirectorVANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 25th Anniversary Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival is August 22, 23, and 24 at Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington USA. Hours are 4 PM to 10 PM Friday; 11 AM to 10 PM Saturday; and 11 AM to 9 PM Sunday.JAZZ & BLUES MUSIC : The 2025 Festival features nationally acclaimed jazz, blues, gospel, and GRAMMY winning bands including: trumpeter and 10-time GRAMMY-winner Arturo Sandoval, vocal jazz and gospel icons Take 6, blues harmonica virtuoso Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Chicago blues singer Shemekia Copeland, GRAMMY-nominated jazz pianist David Benoit, jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan, The Rumba Kings, Seattle jazz singer Greta Matassa, jazz singer Halie Loren, Christopher Brown Quartet, Strange Pilgrims, Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle, Taylor Newville & The Riders, the Bridgetown Sextet, pianist Jasnam Daya Singh, and Oregon Hall of Fame blues guitarist Norman Sylvester Band. 18 concerts are scheduled for the 3-day festival.PURCHASE TICKETS : Tickets include all-day admission. Wine, food, beverages, and art is purchased separately. Advance tickets are: $25 Friday, $35 Saturday, $35 Sunday. The 3-Day Pass is $110, and a 2-Day Pass is $90. VIP tickets are $250 and include reserved seating, catering, wine, logo wine glass, and more. Prices increase after August 1. Buy tickets at or call the Box Office at 360-906-0441.ABOUT: The Festival attracts an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 people each year. In 2024, visitors from 12 states and from 127 cities attended the Festival. The August 2025 event is the 25th Anniversary.“In celebrating our 25th anniversary, our goal was to present a musical lineup of GRAMMY-winning jazz, gospel and blues icons, nationally recognized bands, young talent, and stellar Northwest musicians,” says Dr. Maria Manzo, Festival Director.“For 25 years, the Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival has been a cultural event where you can immerse yourself in great jazz, fine art, wine, food, community, and friendship in the beautiful Pacific Northwest summer” she added. The Festival has been recognized for its 25 years of excellence with recent grants and awards. The Festival was awarded Southwest Washington '2023 Event of the Year' by the Washington Festivals and Events Association and received a 2024 grant from the Paul G. Allen ArtsFund Foundation.“It is gratifying to see the Festival recognized as an important jazz and cultural arts event in the Pacific Northwest,” Dr. Manzo concluded.FINE ART: The Festival features professional fine artists who display and sell their art. Twenty artists from Washington, Oregon, and California will be presenting their art, which includes watercolor, acrylic, and oil painting, textiles, sculpture, photography, pottery, mixed media, and jewelry. Prices range from $50 to $250 for prints, pottery, and custom jewelry, and up to $5,000 for original paintings.WINE, BEER, & WHISKEY: Attendees can sample and enjoy more than 70 Northwest wines, including varietals from Wahluke Slope, Columbia Valley, and Walla Walla regions. Maryhill Winery is the official Festival Wine Sponsor. Attendees can sample wine in 1-ounce tastes or purchase a 5-ounce glass. Northwest Craft beers are on tap including Loowit Hazy IPA, barrel Mountain Brewery, and others. Bull Run Whiskey, locally crafted in Portland, Oregon, is the Official Festival Whiskey.FOOD & EXHIBITORS: Five caterers from Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver provide a lovely variety of cuisine, including Northwest crab cakes & seafood, Greek gyros, Turkish cuisine, southern BBQ, charcuterie, desserts, and more. Commercial exhibitors are also at the Festival, including Vancouver Toyota and RV, Coins and Auctions Since 1994, Cutco Cutlery, Renewal by Andersen, Miller Homes, and others.SEATING: The Festival is outdoor, general admission grass seating. Attendees can bring a blanket, lawn chair, or sand chair. Kids age 12 and younger are free with a paid adult.SPONSORS INCLUDE: US Bank, Johnson Bixby, Thompson Metal Fab, Xfinity, Vancouver Hilton, Coins & Auctions Since 1994, Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, Bob's Paintland, Vancouver Toyota and RV Center, Blairco Heating & Air Conditioning, Portland Piano Company, Willscot/Mobile Mini, Brand Safway, Beacock Music, Waste Connections, Collins Family & Implant Dentistry, Craig Stein Beverage, Bull Run Distilling, KOIN 6, Alpha Media, Cowlitz Indian Tribe Tribal Foundation, Paul G. Allen ArtsFund Foundation, Hedinger Family Foundation, James Anderson Family Foundation, Tim Leavitt, private donors, and hundreds of volunteers.

Steven Vaughn

Bravo! Concerts Northwest

+1 360-906-0441

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Take 6 performs LIVE at the GRAMMY Awards

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.