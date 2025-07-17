Optima Office Named To Inc.'S 2025 Best Workplaces List

Optima Leadership Team

- Jennifer Barnes, CEO of Optima OfficeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Optima Office , Inc. is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.This year's list, featured on Inc , is the result of a comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether in-person or remote.The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking. Optima is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.“Being named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list is an incredible honor and a reflection of the culture we've built together at Optima. Our people are the heart of everything we do, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive,” said Jennifer Barnes, CEO of Optima Office.Optima Office is a leading provider of outsourced Accounting and HR Services.“Inc.'s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees' welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it-they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.About Optima OfficeOptima Office is a 100% woman-owned business specializing in providing outsourced finance, accounting, and human resource management services to businesses of all sizes. Its team of 100+ Accounting and HR professionals serves more than 300+ companies nationally, working both onsite and remotely, with the ability to scale teams up or down according to our clients' changing needs. Optima emphasizes employee retention for consistent service, valuing reliability, kindness, efficiency, and strong communication skills.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: risk-takers, innovators, and ultra-driven go-getters who are shaping the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

