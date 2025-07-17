S. Korea's Per Capita Household Net Assets Grow Over 3 Pc In 2024: BOK
The average value of net assets held by local households stood at 252.51 million won (US$181,570) last year, up 3.3 percent from the previous year, according to the national balance sheet from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
When converted into U.S. dollars using the average 2024 exchange rate of 1,363 won per dollar, the figure stood at $185,000, slightly down from $187,000 in 2023.
But it was higher than Japan's $180,000, with South Korea surpassing Japan in this metric for three consecutive years.
The figure for the United States came to $521,000, followed by Australia at $401,000, Canada $295,000, France $230,000 and Britain $206,000, the data showed.
South Korea's total national assets reached 24,105 trillion won at the end of 2024, up 5.3 percent from a year earlier. It marked an acceleration from the 1.3 percent growth recorded in 2023.
Net national wealth was 9.4 times the country's nominal GDP of 2,557 trillion won as of end-2024.
The increase was attributable to an increase in the value of non-financial assets, such as land and housing, which climbed 2.9 percent on-year to 22,485 trillion won.
Those assets accounted for 93.3 percent of the total national assets.
Financial assets surged 56 percent on-year to 1,620 trillion won, driven by strong overseas investments and the won-dollar exchange rate.
"Individual Korean investors significantly increased their investments in overseas stocks and bonds, and the valuation gains from those investments also grew substantially," a BOK official said.
"The solid performance in overseas stock markets and the strong dollar boosted the valuation of foreign financial assets held by Koreans," he added.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment