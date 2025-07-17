Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Series Of Explosions Rocked Dnipro As Russian Drones Attacked City

2025-07-17 12:08:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

Before that, the Air Force warned of an attack by the Russian Shahed drones.

“Enemy UAVs from the east and north are heading for Dnipro,” the military said on Telegram .

The Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, confirmed the attack on the city.

“Dnipro. It is loud. Stay in shelters. The air raid alert continues,” he wrote on Telegra .

Read also: Land-based platform for Tomahawk missile launch exists but not ready for combat use – expert

An air raid alert has been issued in the city and region.

As reported by Ukrinform, three rescuers and two civilians were injured in Nikopol as a result of a drone strike.

