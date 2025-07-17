Series Of Explosions Rocked Dnipro As Russian Drones Attacked City
Before that, the Air Force warned of an attack by the Russian Shahed drones.
“Enemy UAVs from the east and north are heading for Dnipro,” the military said on Telegram .
The Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, confirmed the attack on the city.
“Dnipro. It is loud. Stay in shelters. The air raid alert continues,” he wrote on Telegra .Read also: Land-based platform for Tomahawk missile launch exists but not ready for combat use – expert
An air raid alert has been issued in the city and region.
As reported by Ukrinform, three rescuers and two civilians were injured in Nikopol as a result of a drone strike.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment