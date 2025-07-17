SSU Exposes Russian Agents Spying On AFU Positions In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

The perpetrators were spying on the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops in the front-line areas of the region.

The Russians were primarily interested in the geolocations of the AFU strongholds and artillery positions that maintain fire control over Russian assault groups in the Kramatorsk sector.

Additionally, Russian intelligence attempted to gather information about alternative routes for Ukrainian armored vehicles heading toward the front line.

According to available data, the Russians intended to use the information provided by the agents to prepare new attempts to breach Ukrainian defense lines on the eastern front.

The SSU operatives preemptively exposed the Russian spy network and detained all three members. Simultaneously, the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the relevant combat zones were secured.

According to the investigation, the suspects operated independently and were managed by several FSB handlers.

Two of the agents were unemployed residents of Kostiantynivka, who spied on the AFU defensive lines on the town's outskirts.

In addition, they attempted to track logistical routes for the supply of ammunition and the movement of Ukrainian troops to the front line.

Another suspect is a 45-year-old resident of Sloviansk who monitored the locations of fortified areas and military depots near the town.

To gather information, the agents surveyed areas, took photographs, and marked Defense Force positions on Google Maps, which they then reported to their handlers.

Investigators have charged them under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: high treason committed under martial law and unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, relocation, or deployment of the AFU or other military formations committed under martial law).

The suspects are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Sabotage attempt in Odesa region: 22-year-old nabbed while trying to set military office ablaze

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the SSU cyber experts detained a former actor from a local children's and youth theater in Kharkiv, who, on behalf of the Russian Federation, coordinated air strikes on the regional center.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine