Kellogg Says Ukrainian Drone Production“Incredible Innovation”
“I saw firsthand how Ukrainian-made drones are being built and developed. Incredible innovation, especially with drones,” the American representative shared his impressions.
He noted that in the new era of modern warfare,“they [the Ukrainians] lead”.
Kellogg also remarked on the impressive pace of innovation in Ukraine, as well as its adaptability.
“Our defense industrial base should take notice and adapt,” the U.S. special envoy concluded.Read also: Prime Minister and Kellogg discussed defense cooperation and sanctions policy
As Ukrinform reported, on Wednesday, key representatives of the Ukrainian government presented Keith Kellogg and his team with samples of Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial vehicles. The delegation was shown around 30 different models, including tactical, operational-tactical, and strategic UAVs, kamikaze drones, reconnaissance units, interceptors, naval drones, and other aircraft that are currently being widely and effectively used by Ukraine's Defense Forces.
Photo: Keith Kellogg / X
